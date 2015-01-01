SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Bilson Darko A, Molnar S, Sadrekarimi A. J. Earthq. Eng. 2023; 27(1): 59-83.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13632469.2021.1996488

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The reliability of non-invasive shear wave velocity (Vs) profiling techniques is assessed for four Ontario highway sites in comparison to invasive methods (N60, su, laboratory bender element Vs, borehole geology). Our non-invasive Vs profiles are obtained from joint inversion of surface wave dispersion and microtremor horizontal to vertical spectral ratio peak(s). The overall inter-method average relative difference in soil Vs is 15%. Non-invasive and invasive methods provide consistent Vs30 and earthquake site classification. Multi-method site classification demonstrates greater success of non-invasive and invasive methods to determine the Vs profile and soil properties respectively.

Ontario, Canada


Language: en

Keywords

ambient vibrations; bender element test; earthquake site assessment; Shear wave velocity; site classification; surface wave dispersion

