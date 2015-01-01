Abstract

Ceilings, windows, and wall tiles were installed in a 3-story reinforced concrete structure subjected to shake-table tests. Alternative detailing for each type was used to evaluate their impact on seismic performance. The ceiling built using conventional detailing had no catastrophic damage but incurred crushing of plasterboards, creating a gap between the ceiling and the surrounding beams. For sliding windows, damage which could cause injuries was not observed, whereas glass cracking was observed for fixed windows. For tiles, the use of organic adhesive prevented tiles from falling, compared to the use of mortar where tile spalling was observed.

