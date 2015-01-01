SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yagi S, Teramoto A, Yeow T, Seike T, Kusunoki K, Nakamura I. J. Earthq. Eng. 2022; 26(16): 8525-8551.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/13632469.2021.1988764

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Ceilings, windows, and wall tiles were installed in a 3-story reinforced concrete structure subjected to shake-table tests. Alternative detailing for each type was used to evaluate their impact on seismic performance. The ceiling built using conventional detailing had no catastrophic damage but incurred crushing of plasterboards, creating a gap between the ceiling and the surrounding beams. For sliding windows, damage which could cause injuries was not observed, whereas glass cracking was observed for fixed windows. For tiles, the use of organic adhesive prevented tiles from falling, compared to the use of mortar where tile spalling was observed.


Language: en

Keywords

ceiling; nonstructural elements; seismic performance; Shake-table test; tile; window

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print