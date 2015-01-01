SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Haghani M, Neya BN, Ahmadi MT, Amiri JV. J. Earthq. Eng. 2022; 26(16): 8577-8610.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13632469.2021.1991513

unavailable

In this paper, a comparative study between the smeared crack and extended finite element method (XFEM) is performed. Also, the effective parameters for predicting crack profiles are investigated. The results show that the crack profile in the two models is partially different. Also, the important difference between the two models is computational efficiency. In addition to analysis time, complexity algorithm of XFEM is noticeable. Update assembling matrices, determine interaction integral and control of crack mouth opening at each loading step require enough space of memory which with increasing number of elements, ordinary computers run out of memory during solving.


Concrete gravity dam; dam-foundation-reservoir interaction; extended finite element method (XFEM); rotating smeared crack

