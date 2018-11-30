Abstract

The dynamic responses of an instrumented twenty-story steel-moment frame office building were identified with the data from mainshock (M 7.1) occurred on November 30, 2018 and its six aftershocks ranging from M4.2 to 5.7 in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone. The deconvolution-based seismic interferometry was used to identify the traveling waves and intrinsic-damping ratio in the building. The median shear-wave velocity is 179 m/s for the east-west (EW), 201 m/s for the north-south (NS), and 174 m/s for the torsional responses. The building's average intrinsic-damping ratio is estimated to be 4.4% and 3.7% for the EW and NS directions, respectively.

