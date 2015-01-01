Abstract

This study attempts to investigate the effect of the BRB distribution on the seismic performance of retrofitted multi-story RC tall bridge bents. Different BRB distributions were compared, from which the most efficient one was identified. The results showed that uniform distribution was not necessarily an efficient retrofit option. By controlling the same damage, using triangular cumulative distribution to design multi-story BRBs led to the least consumption of brace material. Alternatively speaking, with the same consumption of BRBs, the triangular cumulative distribution of braces was the most effective in controlling the damage of the tall bridge bents.

Language: en