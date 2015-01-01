Abstract

The aim of the present study is to investigate the stability of a new cost-efficient dam structure, which makes use of materials to reduce the size of the traditional dam. The new dam structure is termed as concrete-rockfill combination dam (CRCD), covering a downstream inclined rockfill body as well as an upstream concrete wall. Small-scale models of CRCD are conducted by shaking table. Two different types of seismic records are utilized as typical input peak ground motions in the tests. The presented results demonstrate seismic characteristics and lay a basis for the subsequent aseismic design of CRCD.

