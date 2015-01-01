Abstract

This study investigates the inelastic displacement of structures subjected to earthquake-tsunami loadings. The relative intensity is defined as the ratio of the tsunami force per unit mass to the Sa of the corresponding ground motion. The effects of the hysteretic model, soil condition, post-yield stiffness, damping, and relative intensity on the inelastic displacement ratios are investigated. The results show that, compared to earthquakes alone, earthquake-tsunami loadings can enlarge the inelastic displacement ratio demands, especially for higher relative intensities. A predictive model is developed by considering several parameters, which may be used in the framework of performance-based seismic design.

