Abstract

This paper analyses the influence of friction coefficient and equivalent radius on the seismic reduction effect of friction pendulum bearings in the underground station under far-field and near-field earthquakes with different strength. It is found that the parameters of the friction pendulum bearings will obviously influence seismic reduction effectiveness. By combining genetic algorithm with finite element method, the parameters of friction pendulum bearings in the station can be optimized. By using this method, the optimal parameters range can be obtained, which can provide reference for parameter design of friction pendulum bearings in underground stations.

