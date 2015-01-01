Abstract

Modified Newmark method is proposed including the equivalent seismic loading and critical acceleration dependant on the dynamically exerted plastic yielding and tension cutoff effects along the base of the sliding mass. The fully nonlinear FE analysis is based on elasto-plastic Mohr-Coulomb material model. The proposed algorithm was validated in an example of 72 m high tailings dam. The Newmark permanent displacements were compared with the average plastic deformations resulting from the nonlinear Mohr-Coulomb model. The comparison shows satisfactory agreement for low to moderate nonlinear slope behavior. For deep nonlinearity, the modified Newmark method can be used as a decision-making tool only.

