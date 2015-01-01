|
Chien-Kuo C, I-Hsiang L, Santoso D, Eiki Y. J. Earthq. Eng. 2022; 26(15): 7979-7999.
For determining an appropriate retrofitting method for a bridge structure based on economy, this work proposes an annual-expected resilience index for a bridge to simulate the resilience-considered seismic risk that is caused by multiple seismic events in a given period. Along with the direct costs, the resilience-considered indirect costs are also included in the seismic risk and benefit-cost ratio to determine an appropriate retrofitting strategy for a bridge structure. In this work, a bridge in Taipei is used as an example of the application of the proposed quantification method to determine a retrofitting method with economy based on the resilience-considered benefit-cost ratio.
benefit–cost ratio; bridge; Resilience; retrofit; seismic risk