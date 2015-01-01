SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lee JJ. Int. J. Sociol. 2022; 52(3): 229-252.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/00207659.2022.2055288

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

When religion and science are in conflict, who supports religion? Using data from 71 diverse societies in the World Values Survey (n = 120,728), this study assesses the relative predictive strength of science optimism, moral concerns about science, religiosity, and religious exclusivism. Perhaps counterintuitively, science beliefs (science optimism, in particular) are weak predictors of the outcome, even in wealthy societies with high levels of scientific productivity. In contrast, believing that only one's religion is acceptable is the strongest predictor of choosing religion over science; this is generally consistent across religious groups, regions, and specific countries/territories. These findings suggest that making the public more aware of major scientific advances will not, by itself, increase the cultural authority of science--especially if it is explicitly contested by another influential social institution. The implications for social scientific theories of modernization and secularization are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

comparative sociology; modernization; religion; Science and technology; secularization

