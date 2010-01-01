SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sato F, Antona J, Ejima S, Yamazaki K, Ono K, Pramudita JAA, Ujihashi S, Kaneoka K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2010; 41(2): 233-239.

(Copyright © 2010, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.41.233

In this study, a neck injury criteria would be proposed based on the hypothesis that neck pain is evoked by local strain on the cervical vertebral disk and facet joint caused by hyper translation and rotation of cervical vertebrae. Cervical vertebral motion was defined as strain on the cervical vertebral disk and facet joint and the relationship between the strain and parameters which can be obtained from dummy was investigated. Then, the risk curves for prediction of neck injuries were established on the parameters which have good correlations with the strain.


Language: ja

Cervical Vertebral Motion; Finite Element Method; Neck Injury; Rear Impact; Safety; Strain; Strain Rate

