|
Citation
|
Handel P, Yao Y, Unkuri N, Skog I. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2009; 40(4): 1095-1099.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2009, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Encounters between big game, such as the moose, and private cars often result in severe injuries and death. A vehicle-based moose detection early warning system is a technical countermeasure to increase the traffic safety by alerting the driver in case of danger. Based on available off-the-shelf consumer electronics, a infrared night vision system was built to serve as a platform for experiments with moose early warning driver assistance systems. Aspects of a moose thermal replica employing a horse are discussed and typical vehicle-moose movements are directed and recorded to form a publicly available database for research and education.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Collision detection; Moose Eearly Warning System; Night Vision System; Research and development; Safety; Vision