Abstract

Encounters between big game, such as the moose, and private cars often result in severe injuries and death. A vehicle-based moose detection early warning system is a technical countermeasure to increase the traffic safety by alerting the driver in case of danger. Based on available off-the-shelf consumer electronics, a infrared night vision system was built to serve as a platform for experiments with moose early warning driver assistance systems. Aspects of a moose thermal replica employing a horse are discussed and typical vehicle-moose movements are directed and recorded to form a publicly available database for research and education.

