Abstract

We evaluate the probability of stopping inside a railway crossing due to lead vehicle's sudden stopping when "stop" before entering the railway crossing is deregulated. Road environment of driving along the railway crossing was reproduced in a driving simulator. 30 drivers participating this experiment drove with various kinds of driving contexts, such as driving at low speeds or at high speeds while following a lead vehicle. The headway distances to the leading vehicle and drivers' reaction time to the brake lamp of leading vehicles were measured in the driving simulator experiment. Additionally, the deceleration from the application of brake pedal to the vehicle stop was collected from a driving behavior database. The probability of stopping inside the railway crossing was estimated based on the measured data. The results suggest that the probability of entering the railway crossing differs according to the driving speed range: higher driving speed and fast reaction time lead to low probability of stopping inside the railway crossing.

Language: ja