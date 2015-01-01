|
Jung SP, Park JH, Mah KU, Jeong KM, Rha WY. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(1): 37-44.
승용차용 비공기압 타이어의 안전성 확보를 위한 시험법 제안
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
This paper presents test methods in securing the safety standards of a non-pneumatic tire for a passenger car. Four test items that are applicable to non-pneumatic tires are derived by analyzing the characteristics of each detailed test item under the automobile tire safety verification test standard and the automobile wheel self-certification test standard conducted in Korea. A non-pneumatic tire was tested by using the derived test method, and the test results showed that the derived test method could verify the safety of a non-pneumatic tire. Based on these results, a collective standard was established by the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers called, 'Safety Performance Test Method for the Non-Pneumatic Tire Assembly of Passenger Cars'.
Language: ko