Abstract

This paper presents test methods in securing the safety standards of a non-pneumatic tire for a passenger car. Four test items that are applicable to non-pneumatic tires are derived by analyzing the characteristics of each detailed test item under the automobile tire safety verification test standard and the automobile wheel self-certification test standard conducted in Korea. A non-pneumatic tire was tested by using the derived test method, and the test results showed that the derived test method could verify the safety of a non-pneumatic tire. Based on these results, a collective standard was established by the Korean Society of Automotive Engineers called, 'Safety Performance Test Method for the Non-Pneumatic Tire Assembly of Passenger Cars'.



'전기용품 및 생활용품 안전관리법 제15조'에 의거 자동차용 타이어는 안전확인대상제품으로 제조업자 또는 수입업자가 출고 또는 통관 전에 모델별로 안전확인시험기관으로부터 안전확인시험을 받아 안전기준에 적합한 것임을 확인한 후 이를 안전인증기관에 신고한 후 유통해야하는 중요 관리대상 품목이다. 동법에서 안전확인 대상 타이어는 이륜차를 제외한 자동차용 공기압 타이어(Pneumatic tire)로 한정되어 있고, 비공기압 타이어(Non-pneumatic tire)는 관리 대상이 아니다.1) 그러나 비공기압 타이어는 미국을 중심으로 시장 유통량이 증가하고 있고, 국내에서도 일부 기업에서 개발을 완료하여 시장 출시를 기다리고 있으나,2,3) 안전과 관련된 기준이 정립되지 않아 제품의 시장 출시가 지연되고 있고 소비자 또한 안전에 대한 의구심을 떨치지 못하고 있는 상황이다. 따라서 비공기압 타이어에 대한 안전확인기준을 구체적으로 마련하고, 이를 바탕으로 안전확인제도안에서 공기압 및 비공기압 타이어의 안전을 통합하여 관리하는 것이 필요하다.



키워드: 비공기압 타이어, 승용차, 안전성, 시험법, 단체표준

