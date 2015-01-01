|
Lee H, Kim T, Yu D, Hwang SH. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(2): 123-131.
차량상태 오차를 이용한 경로추종 보정제어 알고리즘
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
unavailable
As autonomous driving technology advances, not only basic driving on a given route but also how safe and comfortable driving is becoming more important. In this situation, various controllers widely used for autonomous driving have advantages and disadvantages, so there is a limit to using them alone. This paper proposes a path-following correction control algorithm stably applied in HD map-based actual driving environment. The correction controller uses the advantages of a path-following control algorithm, Pure-Pursuit control, and a model-based control algorithm, LQR optimal control. The weight of each controller is determined using Correction Parameter from HD map curvature information and vehicle state errors obtained while driving. The experiment was conducted in a Sangam-DMC automated driving testbed. The experiment results present the correction controller with good path-following and driving comfort performance.
Language: ko