As autonomous driving technology advances, not only basic driving on a given route but also how safe and comfortable driving is becoming more important. In this situation, various controllers widely used for autonomous driving have advantages and disadvantages, so there is a limit to using them alone. This paper proposes a path-following correction control algorithm stably applied in HD map-based actual driving environment. The correction controller uses the advantages of a path-following control algorithm, Pure-Pursuit control, and a model-based control algorithm, LQR optimal control. The weight of each controller is determined using Correction Parameter from HD map curvature information and vehicle state errors obtained while driving. The experiment was conducted in a Sangam-DMC automated driving testbed. The experiment results present the correction controller with good path-following and driving comfort performance.



자율주행 자동차는 4차 산업혁명 시대의 핵심 기술로서, 최근까지 기술적인 연구와 개발만이 아닌 관련 법규와 제도 개정 등이 활발히 진행되고 있다. 이전에는 차선 유지 보조 시스템(Lane Keeping Assistance System; LKAS)이나 지능형 순항 제어(Smart Cruise Control; SCC), 차선 변경 보조(Lane Change Assist; LCA) 수준의 주행보조 또는 이용 편의를 위한 부분 자율주행 수준이었다면, 현재는 완전 자율주행을 위한 연구가 활발히 진행되고 있다.

