In this paper, a data-driven based method was proposed to improve the accuracy of the vehicle lateral model. In the derivation of the conventional single-track model, several error factors occurred as a result of the simplification of the model. Among them, front and rear tire cornering stiffness was the factor that was most related to the accuracy of the vehicle lateral model. In general, the conventional model uses nominal cornering stiffness without considering its nonlinearity and the effect of lateral load transfer. The proposed method was developed to compensate sufficiently for the error factors in cornering stiffness with a nonlinear map, which was designed by the parameter optimization method through the measurement data from real vehicle tests. This method was designed and validated with real vehicle experiments under various driving scenarios.



자동차 산업이 발전함에 따라 운전자의 편의와 안전에 대한 소비자의 요구가 증대되고 있다. 이러한 요구들을 충족시키기 위해 완성차 회사에서는 새로운 차량 제어 기술들을 개발하고 양산에 적용하고 있다. 최근 카메라, 레이더, 라이다 등 환경 센서의 장착률이 증가하면서 ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistant System)과 자율 주행 기술들이 비약적으로 실차에 적용되고 있으며, 이와 동시에 차량의 거동을 정확하고 견실하게 제어하기 위한 수학적 차량 모델에 기반한 다양한 제어 방법론들이 제안되고 있다.1-3) 이렇게 차량 거동 제어에 대한 기능들이 발전하고 증대됨에 따라 정확한 주행 상황 판단과 제어는 매우 중요한 요소라 할 수 있다. 주행 상황 판단에는 주로 기준 차량모델을 기반으로 설계된 차량 상태 추정기가 이용되고, 판단에 따른 제어를 위해서는 기준 모델을 기반으로 하는 다양한 제어 방법론들이 사용된다. 따라서 여기에 사용되는 제어 관점의 차량 횡방향 모델의 성능은 주행 상황 판단과 제어에 있어 매우 중요한 역할을 한다.



차량의 횡방향 제어를 위해 많은 연구들이 2자유도 Single track 모델(또는 Bicycle 모델)을 기준 모델(Reference model)이 사용하고 있다.

