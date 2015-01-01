|
Cho K, Kim J, Lee H, You SH, Cho W. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(2): 133-142.
In this paper, a data-driven based method was proposed to improve the accuracy of the vehicle lateral model. In the derivation of the conventional single-track model, several error factors occurred as a result of the simplification of the model. Among them, front and rear tire cornering stiffness was the factor that was most related to the accuracy of the vehicle lateral model. In general, the conventional model uses nominal cornering stiffness without considering its nonlinearity and the effect of lateral load transfer. The proposed method was developed to compensate sufficiently for the error factors in cornering stiffness with a nonlinear map, which was designed by the parameter optimization method through the measurement data from real vehicle tests. This method was designed and validated with real vehicle experiments under various driving scenarios.
