Maeng J, Hong S, Yang JH. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(3): 185-192.
시뮬레이터를 활용한 자율주행차량 시트 배열에 따른 탑승자 감성 평가 연구
With the advancement in autonomous driving technology, the shape of vehicle seats is expected to change. Against this backdrop, a study is required to verify whether or not the diversely-changing seat arrangements are appropriate from the emotional perspective of the driver. This study set the first-row passenger seat with an adjustable seatback, such as an upright position, a 15-degree rotation, and a 180-degree rotation, installed in a driving simulator as independent variables, and the subjects were asked to sit repeatedly while taking note of and analyzing their emotions. Dependent variables included convenience, stability, and preference, and a total of 16 people participated in the experiment. The results demonstrated that physical comfort and mental comfort from the seatback, which rotated in a 15-degree angle, were statistically significant in those with 180-degree adjustments while driving is being monitored. This study offers correlations between the drivers' emotional perspectives and the appropriateness of seat arrangements based on the results of the experiment.
Language: ko