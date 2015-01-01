Abstract

With the advancement in autonomous driving technology, the shape of vehicle seats is expected to change. Against this backdrop, a study is required to verify whether or not the diversely-changing seat arrangements are appropriate from the emotional perspective of the driver. This study set the first-row passenger seat with an adjustable seatback, such as an upright position, a 15-degree rotation, and a 180-degree rotation, installed in a driving simulator as independent variables, and the subjects were asked to sit repeatedly while taking note of and analyzing their emotions. Dependent variables included convenience, stability, and preference, and a total of 16 people participated in the experiment. The results demonstrated that physical comfort and mental comfort from the seatback, which rotated in a 15-degree angle, were statistically significant in those with 180-degree adjustments while driving is being monitored. This study offers correlations between the drivers' emotional perspectives and the appropriateness of seat arrangements based on the results of the experiment.



차세대 동력원으로 주목받는 전기차의 전용 플랫폼에서는 기존 엔진, 트랜스미션, 연료통 등이 차지하던 부피를 활용하여 훨씬 넓고 자유로운 실내 레이아웃을 설계할 수 있다.1) 또한, 자율 주행 기술의 발전으로 점차 탑승자의 운전에 관한 활동과 의무가 줄어들 것이다. 이런 기술의 발전은 탑승자들에게 차량 내에서 운전 행위와 관련이 없는 업무, 회의, 영화 시청 등의 다양한 활동을 가능하게 할 것으로 기대된다. 따라서 다양한 활동을 위해 변화될 시트 배열을 탑승자의 감성적 관점에서 적합한지 검증하는 연구가 필요하다. 특히 기능적 측면에서의 감성평가 연구가 필요한데, 최규한 등2)은 7명의 자동차 디자인 전문가를 대상으로 다섯 가지 차종의 컨셉트카 디자인을 설문 조사한 결과 침실, 사무실, 엔터테인먼트 등 다양한 공간으로 커스터마이징 가능한 시트의 디자인 특성이 표면 처리 변화 등 심미적 요소만 갖춘 시트에 비해 상대적으로 높은 평가를 받아 자율주행 차량에서는 탑승자가 무엇을 할 것인가가 가장 중요한 요소라고 주장하였다.

