Citation
Kim J, Han H, Kim S, Choi J, Park J, Park H. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(3): 249-257.
Vernacular Title
PreScan을 활용한 실차 실험 기반의 AEB 작동 시뮬레이션에 관한 연구
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
AEB(Autonomous Emergency Braking), a representative function of ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance System), is an active safety system that automatically operates a brake in an emergency to avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians. In Korea, laws that will make it mandatory for passenger vehicles to be installed with such safety devices by 2022 are soon to be implemented. And, as the use of AEB-equipped vehicles continues to increase, the demand for accident analysis reports related to the AEB function is expected to grow as well. Therefore, in this study, an AEB operation experiment was performed to understand the operational characteristics of the AEB. The AEB operation sequence was obtained through the experiment, and was applied to PreScan, an ADAS simulation program. By comparing the experimental and simulation results, the accuracy and the reliability of the AEB operation simulation based on actual vehicle test data were verified. Through this series of processes, accident reconstruction simulation can be secured based on the analysis of AEB-related traffic accidents.
Language: ko