Abstract

AEB(Autonomous Emergency Braking), a representative function of ADAS(Advanced Driver Assistance System), is an active safety system that automatically operates a brake in an emergency to avoid or mitigate collisions with other vehicles or pedestrians. In Korea, laws that will make it mandatory for passenger vehicles to be installed with such safety devices by 2022 are soon to be implemented. And, as the use of AEB-equipped vehicles continues to increase, the demand for accident analysis reports related to the AEB function is expected to grow as well. Therefore, in this study, an AEB operation experiment was performed to understand the operational characteristics of the AEB. The AEB operation sequence was obtained through the experiment, and was applied to PreScan, an ADAS simulation program. By comparing the experimental and simulation results, the accuracy and the reliability of the AEB operation simulation based on actual vehicle test data were verified. Through this series of processes, accident reconstruction simulation can be secured based on the analysis of AEB-related traffic accidents.



최근 운전자의 편의와 안전 성능을 향상시키기 위한 목적으로 첨단 운전자 지원 시스템(ADAS, Advanced Driver Assistance System)이 장착된 차량이 널리 보급되고 있으며, ADAS 기능들의 조합으로 향후 자율주행 기능을 구현될 것으로 전망되고 있다.1) ADAS 기능에는 AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking), LKAS(Lane Keeping Assist System), ACC(Adaptive Cruise Control), BSD(Blind Spot Detection) 등 여러 기능들이 있지만 그 중 차량 결함 여부, 운전자 과실 여부 및 사고 회피 가능성 등 교통사고 분석과 가장 밀접한 관계가 있으면서 ADAS를 대표하는 기능은 긴급제동장치인 AEB이다. AEB는 긴급 시 자동으로 제동 장치를 작동하여 다른 차량 또는 보행자 등과의 충돌을 회피하거나 경감시키는 능동 안전 시스템이며, 운전자가 주행 중 전방의 위험 상황을 인지하지 못하거나 대응할 수 없는 상황일 경우에 차량 시스템이 위험 상황을 인지하고, 제동을 발생시켜야하는 상황이라고 판단하게 되면 차량의 제동 시스템을 제어하여 제동력을 발생시킨다.



키워드: 첨단운전자지원시스템, 긴급제동장치, 전방충돌경고장치, ADAS 시뮬레이션 프로그램, 교통사고분석, 사고 재구성

Language: ko