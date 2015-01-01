Abstract

Non-pneumatic tires(NPTs) can be manufactured with a viscoelastic material characterized by low energy loss due to the relatively high freedom of selection of materials using a simple manufacturing method. For this reason, NPTs have low rolling resistance compared with pneumatic tires in the material aspects. NPTs, which consist of flexible spokes, are still at an early stage of research and development, and it is necessary to study NPTs to improve the rolling resistance structurally. In this paper, the optimization of spokes with honeycomb cellular structures is performed to minimize rolling resistance by using the design of experiment(DOE) and finite element method. The DOE is conducted with a steady state rolling(SSR) analysis to determine the effects of four design variables on the rolling resistance: the cellular thickness(t1, t2, t3) and the radius of curvature of cellular(R). Optimum design variables are determined from the analysis of means(ANOM). Sensitivity information of design variables is evaluated via the analysis of variance(ANOVA).



키워드: 비공기입 타이어, 회전저항, 최적설계, 실험계획법, 정상상태 회전 해석

