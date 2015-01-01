SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Han K, Lee H. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(5): 405-415.

동역학 분석을 통한 원격주행 6륜 차량의 조향비율 결정

(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)

10.7467/KSAE.2022.30.5.405

This paper describes a method of determining the steering ratio of each axle for a remote driving, six-wheeled vehicle in which the first and the third axles are steered. The proposed method involves setting up the target yaw rate of each section regarding vehicle speed, and determining the steering ratio of each axle where the corresponding yaw rate occurs. Single-track vehicle models are used for vehicle dynamic analyses in the determination process of the steering ratio. The single-track models are divided into nonlinear and linear models, depending on whether or not the saturating characteristics of tire forces are reflected. These two types of vehicle models are used together to derive turning characteristics and to determine the steering ratio. After the steering ratio is determined, vehicle dynamic simulations in a steady and transient state are performed, and the results are analyzed to validate whether or not it satisfies the required turning performance.

키워드: 조향비율, 6륜 차량, 다축조향, 원격주행, 차량동역학, 단일트랙 모델


Language: ko
