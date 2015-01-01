Abstract

In this paper, we propose a single-based steering and a pulse-signal-based driving control using a single-layer laser scanner for object tracking. An in-wheel motor was used for driving, and a step motor was used for steering. After deriving the point cloud of the object tracking using a single laser scanner, the representative points were derived from clustering. The desired steering angle was derived by using the LQR optimal control theory. The desired steering angle was reached by using the pulse-based proportional control signal. Pulse signals were applied to the in-wheel motor to control the driving by using the driving threshold, and constant pulse width modulation(PWM) was applied to control the speed. Performance evaluation was carried out with an actual object tracking truck in two scenarios: J-turning path tracking and S-curve path tracking.



키워드: 단층 레이저 스캐너, 조향 및 구동, 대상 추종, 펄스 신호, 인휠-모터, 스텝 모터

Language: ko