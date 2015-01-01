Abstract

The integrated minimal risk maneuver(MRM) system for autonomous vehicles is a technology that reduces the risk of accidents in emergency situations. This system is an essential element for technically completing the level 4 autonomous driving. In this paper, the integrated MRM system is defined, and the necessary technologies for this system are classified into six categories: fault diagnosis, emergency strategy, human-machine interface, electronic control unit, simulation and driving test, and integrated traffic control. Based on the domestic patent data, the trend of the integrated MRM technology is analyzed by using the year, applicant, and international patent classification. We then summarized preoccupied technologies and proposed technologies that require preoccupation according to the explanation and claims.



키워드: 자율주행차, 비상조치, 최소위험상태, 자율주행동작영역 이탈, 특허 분석, 연구개발 전략

Language: ko