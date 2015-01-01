Abstract

The airbag is an important safety performance part for reducing passenger injury in the event of a collision. The purpose of curtain airbags is to protect the heads of the occupants in the 1st and 2nd row seats during a side crash test. The ambient temperature shall be in accordance with the side crash regulation. However, vehicles are driven at different user environments, such as hot and cold temperatures. An automobile company set up an in-house test of airbag static deployment in order to meet user environment conditions of hot(85 °C) and cold(-30 °C). Simulation was used to verify the performance of current airbag static deployment, but the test results are different even with the same vehicle. In order to fix these issues, I focused on identifying the factors and tolerance in airbag-related parts that are affecting the difference between the simulation and the test. The purpose of this study is to understand the varying factors for curtain airbag and trim parts. A variation predicted model is built, and the upper/lower limits of variable combination are determined in order to achieve airbag deployment in position. A variation predicted model is composed of generated DOE table, NDF, and RSM. The NDF number corresponds to the airbag target deployment time. This result will serve as a design guide for future vehicle development.



키워드: 변동, 커튼에어백, 실험계획법, 표준전개 무차원 함수, 반응표면법

Language: ko