Abstract

An experimental study was conducted to quantify the perception of drivers according to the amount of change in the luminous intensity of their automobile's headlights at the viewing angle of the front road surface. A total of 96 people participated in the experiment, with two people at the front seats pressing the detection button when they see a change in the light intensity of the headlights. After analyzing the amount of unrecognized light of an effective measurer under the light intensity change condition of 10 %/min, it was confirmed that there was no probability that the driver would recognize the amount of light intensity change within 9 %. Furthermore, based on the result of the experimental data with the just noticeable difference (JND) concept as a method of quantifying the driver's unrecognized luminosity, it was confirmed that most drivers were not well aware of the 54.1 % gradually decreasing luminosity.



키워드: 전조등, 광도, 최소식별차, 인식률, 노면조명시험

Language: ko