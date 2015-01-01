Abstract

This paper presents a nonlinear model predictive control-based indirect self-tuning integral control algorithm for improving the vehicle braking yaw stability of the 4WIS system. In general, the MPC can calculate the optimal control inputs, but it is unpredictable due to the existence of various uncertainties in the mathematical model. Although the integral controller shows effective and stable control performance, it can only be used for a single control input. Therefore, the MPC-based self-tuning integral controller has been designed in order to overcome the aforementioned weakness. The MPC calculates the four-wheel steering angles in order to stabilize the yaw rate in the braking situation. The self-tuning rule is to determine the integral control gains by deriving the ratio of each wheel angle calculated by the MPC. The weighting factor and ratio of the MPC control input differences are used to compute the integral control inputs. The performance evaluation has been conducted under straight and turning scenarios by using MATLAB/Simulink and CarMaker software.



키워드: 적분 제어, 자가 동조, 모델 예측 제어, 4륜 독립 조향, 요 안정성, 제동 안정성

