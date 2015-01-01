Abstract

This study discusses our novel technique to measure the seat belt comfort of a vehicle in qualitative terms. So far, there are no standardized test methods that analyze the level of comfort of seat belts by using technical parameters such as pressure, restraining force, and restoring force. Thus, the comfort quality of a seat belt has been assessed subjectively based on the views of individual product engineers who estimate the comfort level of a seat belt. As a result, there was inconsistency in the quality control of seat belts produced by various subcontractors. Furthermore, the assessment of seat belt comfort could only be performed via complete vehicle tests, thereby yielding high production costs. In this study, we will be introducing our smart test method in assessing the seat belt comfort by using a single seat belt assay sample. We have obtained the correlation parameters between seat belt comfort and the mechanical characteristics of a single seat belt assay by performing the comfort quality test for a complete vehicle seat test jig, as well as testing the restraining force of the sample belt assay. Consequently, we have obtained the test method that evaluates the seat belt comfort of a vehicle based on the restraining force that uses a single seat belt assay sample.



키워드: 시트 벨트, 압박감, 인출력, 리턴성, 고급감, 감성평가

