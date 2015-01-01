Abstract

The differential is located between the left and right wheels of the vehicle and is a basic system that transmits power generated by the engine to the left and right wheels. This is a necessary system to compensate for the difference in rotational speed caused by the difference in the vehicle turning radius of the inner and outer wheel. However, the open-differential cannot transfer drive torque normally under specific road surface conditions such as split-mu conditions. Limited Slip Differential(LSD) was subsequently developed to overcome these shortcomings. In this paper, the effect of LSD on vehicle handling performance, particularly turning acceleration performance, is evaluated for front-wheel drive high-performance vehicles. The effect of front suspension geometry changes such as roll center height, kingpin offset and initial camber on each performance are also considered in the evaluation. Through analysis, the better way to develop LSD equipped vehicle is explained and proposed.





키워드: 차량동역학, 핸들링 성능, 차동 제한 장치, 현가장치 지오메트리, 컴퓨터 이용 공학

Language: ko