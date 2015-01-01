Abstract

The purpose of this study is to find implications for body designs of urban mobility through the deployment process of the Red Flag Act in England. This study observed the realities in the deployment process of the Red Flag Act in urban areas to deduct implications for body design as part of urban transportation. The 30/50 safety speed limit laws in the Republic of Korea applicable to urban areas and school zones to enhance security of pedestrians and children are also evaluated. With the analysis of the Red Flag Act and the 30/50 safety speed limit laws in Korea, implications for urban mobility body design were inferred. These include non-aerodynamic exterior body shape designs considering the speed limits and daytime running light as a visual method, which will be essential for the vehicle to notify pedestrians near the vehicle. These implications need further research for actual design to develop urban mobility features with each of the different concepts of usage.



키워드: 적기조례, 도심지 속도 제한, 기관 차량 조례, 공기역학적이지 않은, 시각적 방법, 청각적 방법

