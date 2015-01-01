Abstract

This paper proposes sliding mode velocity control using adaptive forgetting factor for lane change based on the skid-steer of an autonomous vehicle. The driving path was designed by using the 3rd polynomial function with virtual preview point and vehicle relative position. For the skid steer method-based lane change, the desired wheel velocity was computed by kinematic analysis. The error dynamics was designed based on wheel dynamics to come up with an adaptive controller. The time-varying parameters that contain uncertainties in error dynamics were estimated using recursive least squares with adaptive forgetting factor. Using the gradient descent method, the forgetting factor was adjusted with upper and lower limitation values. The control input that satisfies the Lyapunov stability condition was derived using the error dynamics. The proposed control algorithm was constructed in Matlab/Simulink with CarMaker. The lane change scenario was applied to verify the reasonable performance of the proposed control algorithm.



키워드: 차선 변경, 스키드 조향, 슬라이딩 모드 제어, 재귀 최소 자승법, 적응형 망각 인자, 경사 하강법

