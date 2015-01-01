Abstract

Autonomous driving is not a new concept, and relevant technology has been developed for a long time. However, in recent years, autonomous driving technology has been leaping forward, fueled by the advance of AI-based technologies. In particular, the essential components of autonomous driving, such as perception, prediction, and planning, deliver entirely different performances from those of the pre-AI era. In this study, the trends and development of autonomous driving technology will be analyzed by decomposing it into element technologies ranging from perception, prediction, and planning, focusing on AI-based research. For the perception part, LiDAR and camera-based research and sensor fusion technologies will be examined. For the prediction part, we will look into various prediction paradigms such as interaction-aware and map-based prediction. The planning part will cover maneuver decisions, motion planning, and reinforcement learning-based methods.



키워드: 자율주행 자동차, 아키텍처, 인공지능, 판단 및 경로생성, 인지, 예측

Language: ko