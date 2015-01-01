|
Kim S, Kim Y, Jeon H, Kum D, Lee K. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(10): 819-830.
자율주행 기술 동향 및 발전 방향: AI를 중심으로
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
Autonomous driving is not a new concept, and relevant technology has been developed for a long time. However, in recent years, autonomous driving technology has been leaping forward, fueled by the advance of AI-based technologies. In particular, the essential components of autonomous driving, such as perception, prediction, and planning, deliver entirely different performances from those of the pre-AI era. In this study, the trends and development of autonomous driving technology will be analyzed by decomposing it into element technologies ranging from perception, prediction, and planning, focusing on AI-based research. For the perception part, LiDAR and camera-based research and sensor fusion technologies will be examined. For the prediction part, we will look into various prediction paradigms such as interaction-aware and map-based prediction. The planning part will cover maneuver decisions, motion planning, and reinforcement learning-based methods.
Language: ko