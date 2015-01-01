Abstract

In autonomous vehicles or robots, multiple sensors are used to achieve robust performance in a variety of perception tasks. Multi-sensor calibration is required to establish a spatial correspondence between different sensor coordinates. Camera-LiDAR calibration calculates the external parameters for transforming the representation of sensor data between the camera and LiDAR domains. In this paper, several camera-LiDAR calibration methods are reviewed and their practical applications are discussed. We demonstrate the application of the checkerboard-based camera-LiDAR calibration to a military armed vehicle equipped with Velodyne VLP-32C LiDAR sensor and Kaya Iron SDI 265 camera. We present the experimental results and discuss the practical tips for camera-LiDAR calibration.



키워드: 자율 주행, 센서 융합, 캘리브레이션, 딥러닝, 카메라, 라이다

