|
Citation
|
Park J, Kim DG, Kim Y, Han CP. Trans. Kor. Soc. Automot. Eng. 2022; 30(11): 909-916.
|
Vernacular Title
|
자동차검사제도 편익 산정에 관한 연구
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Korean Society of Automotive Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The benefits derived from the implementation of the vehicle inspection scheme can be divided into two: prevention of traffic accidents and improvement of air quality. In terms of preventing accidents, it is possible to estimate the number of potential casualties prevented by analyzing the fail for safety inspection directly related to accidents using Bayes' theorem. The costs of medical loss, material damage, accident administration, PSG(pain, suffering and grief), congestion and insurance increase can also be estimated. In terms of improving air quality, the total amount of exhaust gas reduction that can be attributed to the inspection scheme can be evaluated by comparing the difference between before and after(failed and re-test) exhaust gas levels.
Language: ko