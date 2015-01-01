Abstract

A method for improving an electric vehicle's cornering performance using motor braking torque and motor driving torque has been described. When the electric vehicle is on a cornering entry point, applying motor braking torque improves the front grip force and lateral force while the vehicle load transfers to the front wheel. Through this, the yaw rate of the vehicle is increased and subsequently improves the cornering agility. In the same principle, if the motor driving torque is applied immediately before the steering angle is reached at neutral, the lateral force of the rear wheel increases to prevent oversteering and to improve cornering stability. The proposed E-Handling logic is verified through vehicle testing in various road conditions. This E-Handling logic was developed for the first mass production of the NX4 HEV in HMC.



