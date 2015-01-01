Abstract

The purpose of the study is to develop the Electrification - Evasive Handling Assist(E-EHA) control that helps avoid forward collision. The E-EHA control operates in situations when collision risk is detected through the environmental sensors of the vehicle. It detects the driver's intention through information from the vehicle's motion sensors such as steering wheel angle and steering wheel angle speed. It improves the agility and stability of the vehicle using xEV Motor driving and braking force so that it can maximize evasive handling performance in case of emergency. The deliberate control is designed on Matlab/Simulink. In an emergency collision scenario, the E-EHA is confirmed to have lateral avoidance effect in both simulation environment and actual vehicle test.





키워드: 긴급 핸들링 보조, 전동화 차량 모터 제어, 긴급 조향, 전방충돌보조, 차량 민첩성 제어, 차량 안정성 제어

Language: ko