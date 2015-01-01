Abstract

This study aimed to evaluate changes in the driver's spinal pelvis posture between imbalanced and balanced sitting in a smart car seat using radiographic parameters. A smart car seat capable of balancing the air bladders was used to automatically measure the pressure difference between the participants' hips and balance them using the IoT based controller. When comparing x-ray imaging of balanced seating with initial standing versus unbalanced seating for a total of 32 applicants, the shoulder and pelvic height differences were significantly reduced during a 25-minute balanced seating (p=0.0026, 0.0013 versus p=0.0188, 0.0105, respectively). However, no statistically significant difference was found in the radiographic changes between initial and 25-minute unbalanced seating. The use of smart car seats equipped with air bladder allows drivers with spinal, shoulder, and pelvic imbalance to sit balanced while driving, thereby reducing the progress of driving-related-spine diseases and ultimately contributing to improved driving comfort.



키워드: 인체공학, 스마트 카시트, 자동차 시트, 공기 주머니, 자세, 편안함, 균형

