Abstract

The government should consider measures to develop and disseminate inspection technology for advanced safety devices, electronic parts, and high-voltage batteries that are equipped with new technologies for vehicles. About 76 % of vehicle inspections are conducted by private inspection stations. Since private inspection laboratories are for-profit operators, there is a limit to expanding their scope to R&D fields such as vehicle inspection system management, inspection technology and equipment development. Therefore, in order to smoothly perform vehicle inspections at private inspection stations, the role of the government is necessary to develop and distribute inspection equipment, inspection methods and technologies for vehicles that employ new technologies, specifically eco-friendly vehicles and autonomous vehicles. Efforts to maximize the role and function of the current domestic vehicle inspection process are becoming more urgent. It is said that the priority is to create a quasi-city where the government, prosecutors, and private prosecutors can faithfully fulfill their original roles. The International Vehicle Inspection Commission(CITA) verified that the domestic vehicle inspection technology and system operation system are not inferior to those of advanced countries in Europe. Examples are the legal basis for an inspection agent to receive information necessary for the development of a diagnostic device for vehicle inspection from the manufacturer, and the basis for supporting the budget necessary for R&D. The case where our advanced inspection system is introduced to Southeast Asia or Mongolia and supported through the International Cooperation Agency is also a point of pride. Efforts to increase the dissemination of autonomous and eco-friendly vehicles, social demands for vehicle inspection, and public acceptance of the system cannot be neglected. When the roles of the government, inspection agents and private inspection companies for the development of vehicle inspection are fulfilled, the international dignity of Korea, which is emerging as an advanced vehicle country, is expected to solidify further.



키워드: 자동차검사, 자율주행차, 친환경, 수소연료전지, 고전원전기, 공공기관의 역할

Language: ko