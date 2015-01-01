Abstract

With the recent development of IoT technology, it has become possible to obtain desired sensor data without time and space limitations. It has also become possible to easily interpret data and obtain useful information with the development of deep learning. In this study, we developed an IoT system that estimates the driver's posture through the use of wearable sensors and deep learning-based image processing techniques for vehicle crash analysis.



===



사물인터넷 기술의 발달로 인하여 시간과 공간의 제약 없이 원하는 센서 데이터를 얻는 것이 가능해졌다. 또한, 딥러닝의 발달로 인하여 손쉽게 데이터를 해석하여 유용한 정보를 얻어오는 것 또한 가능해졌다. 본 연구에서는 운전자의 자세를 웨어러블 센서 및 딥러닝 기반 영상처리 기법으로 추정하는 사물인터넷 시스템을 구축하였다.







키워드: 운전자 자세 추정, 사물인터넷, 임베디드 시스템, 컴퓨터 비전, 센서 퓨전, 블루투스 저전력

Language: ko