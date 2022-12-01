Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Preventing child maltreatment and reducing adverse childhood experiences is critical for improving adult health. To inform prevention efforts, it is necessary to move beyond static risk models and instead model the dynamic changes in household challenges during the prebirth and early childhood periods. This study examined the effect of changes in the number of household challenges from prebirth (12 months before birth of a child) to early childhood (3 years after birth) period on the risk of a child maltreatment report by age 3 years.



METHODS: This retrospective cohort study linked data from the Alaska 2009-2011 Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System, its 3-year follow-up survey, and administrative records through 2019. Participants were 1,699 birthing parents. Latent class analyses identified prebirth and early childhood low- and high-challenge respondent groups on the basis of the level of reported household challenges. The authors then modeled the relationships between group transition membership and the risk of maltreatment using latent transition analysis. Analyses were conducted in 2021.



RESULTS: Households transitioning from a high-challenge-prebirth status to a low-challenge-early-childhood status had a lower predicted risk for child services report than households remaining in the high-challenges group. Transitioning from low- to high-challenges status predicted the highest risk for child services report than that of all other groups.



CONCLUSIONS: To reduce the risk of child maltreatment and subsequent adverse childhood experiences, healthcare providers should screen parents for the presence of household challenges during both pregnancy and early childhood and connect patients to resources targeted at reducing those challenges and providing continuous familial support.

