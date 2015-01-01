Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the effect of balance training in addition to auxiliary activity on the balance function of patients with stroke at high risk for falls.



METHODS: A total of 112 patients with stroke at high risk for falls in our hospital from inception to January 2020 to December 2020 were selected as the research objects who were equally divided into the control group and study group according to the random number table method. Patients in the control group were intervened with auxiliary activity, and the patients in the study group received additional balance training for auxiliary activity. The balance function, lower extremity motor function, fall risk, walking ability, and other indicators were compared between the two groups of patients before and after treatment. The hospitalization time and the frequency of falls 3 months after discharge were also compared between the two groups.



RESULTS: Before treatment, there was no significant difference in balance function, lower extremity motor function, fall risk, and walking ability scores between the two groups (P > 0.05). After 3 months of treatment, the balance function, lower extremity motor function, and walking ability scores of the study group were significantly higher than those of the control group, with the fall risk score significantly lower than that of the control group (P < 0.05). Evidently, lower hospitalization time and the frequency of falls in the 3-month follow-up of the study group were observed than those in the control group (P < 0.05). However, there was no significant difference in the frequency of falls between the two groups during hospitalization (P > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: Our results indeed revealed that balance training in addition to auxiliary activity elicited beneficial outcomes in terms of effectively improving the balance function and walking ability of patients with stroke at high risk of falling, which may have the potential for wide clinical application.

Language: en