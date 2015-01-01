|
Citation
|
Wahab S, Sivarajah R, Azmi AD, Chemi N, Mahadevan R. Front. Psychiatry 2022; 13: e994324.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36684009
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This cross-sectional study examines the correlation between childhood trauma, intimate partner violence (IPV), and parenting self-efficacy among women who reported using amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) in an institutional drug rehabilitation center.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
child abuse; women's health; domestic violence; amphetamine type stimulant (ATS); parental competency