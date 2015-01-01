Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Shelter allocation is one of the most important measures in urban disaster prevention and mitigation planning. Meanwhile, it is essentially a comprehensive planning problem combining resource allocation and traffic routing. A reasonable allocation scheme can avoid congestion, improve evacuation efficiency, and reduce the casualty rate. Owing to the large region and large evacuation population demand, quickly solving the complex allocation problem is somewhat challenging, and thus, the optimal results are difficult to obtain with the increase of evacuation scale by traditional allocation methods.



METHODS: This article aims to establish a shelter allocation model for large-scale evacuation, which employs an improved quantum genetic algorithm (IQGA) based on spreading operation and considering the total evacuation distance, the capacity constraint of evacuation sites, and the dispersion of allocation results, and compare allocation schemes of the spreading model with those of models that consider different constraints.



RESULTS AND DISCUSSION: Results show that the allocation model with the spreading operation has better allocation results than that without the spreading operation. For the allocation model with spreading operation, the spreading model with different spreading speeds is more reasonable than that with the same spreading speed, and the allocation results are closer to the ideal results with the increase of constraints. In addition, according to the allocation results, the evacuation route map and the evacuation heat map are drawn to intuitively understand the distribution scheme of each shelter.

