Citation
Yin Y, Zhao X, Lv W. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e1098675.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
36684895
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Shelter allocation is one of the most important measures in urban disaster prevention and mitigation planning. Meanwhile, it is essentially a comprehensive planning problem combining resource allocation and traffic routing. A reasonable allocation scheme can avoid congestion, improve evacuation efficiency, and reduce the casualty rate. Owing to the large region and large evacuation population demand, quickly solving the complex allocation problem is somewhat challenging, and thus, the optimal results are difficult to obtain with the increase of evacuation scale by traditional allocation methods.
Language: en
Keywords
Algorithms; evacuation; *Disaster Planning; *Disasters; allocation planning; emergency shelter; Emergency Shelter; quantum genetic algorithm; urban safety