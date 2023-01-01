Abstract

BACKGROUND: Laboratory studies of postural responses suggest that stepping is a common strategy for balance recovery. Yet little is known about the frequency and characteristics of stepping responses during real-life falls in older adults. RESEARCH QUESTIONS: (1) Among falls experienced by older adults in long-term care (LTC), what is the prevalence of attempts to recover balance by stepping? (2) How often are steps aligned to the direction of the fall? (3) Do the prevalence and characteristics of steps associate with intrinsic and situational factors? METHODS: We collected and analyzed video footage of 1516 falls experienced by 515 residents of LTC (of mean age 82.7 years). Using generalized estimating equations, we tested whether the prevalence, direction and size of steps associated with sex, age, fall direction, activity at the time of falling, cause of imbalance, and holding or grasping objects.



RESULTS: Stepping after imbalance was observed in 76% of falls, and 80% of these cases involved multiple steps. The direction of steps aligned with the initial fall direction in 81% of cases. The size of the first step was less than one-half foot length in 64% of cases. Secondary steps tended to be similar in size to the first step. Steps were more common for falls during walking than standing, and for sideways falls. Steps were less common in falls involving held objects, and steps were less likely to be aligned with the fall direction when reach-to-grasp responses were observed. SIGNIFICANCE: Older adults in LTC tended to respond to falls with multiple compensatory steps. Steps were tailored to the direction of the fall, but small in size (less than one-half foot length in size). Exercise programs for fall prevention in older adults should focus on increasing step size to enhance the effectiveness of step recovery responses.

